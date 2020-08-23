PHIL CAMPBELL — Wallace “Corkey” Wimberley, 84 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away August 20, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Corkey was born June 10, 1936 in Alabama to Wallace and Lillian Wimberley.
He was preceded in death in by his parents and his siblings, Henry Wimberley and Jualean Parrish.
Corkey is survived by his wife, Lavonia Wimberley; his children, Shelia (Lamar) Crowe, Debbie (Jimmy) Peebles, Dianne Alexander, James (Kim) Wimberley, Debbie (Art) Moss, Janice (Tim) Aaron, Wayne (Janet) Parker; his sister, Dean Perry; his fifteen grandchildren; and his eighteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Young, Derek Beaty, Austin Wimberley, Nathan Chaney, Mason Boren, Justin Helms, Justin Parker, Aaron Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.apdaparkinson.org in memory of Corkey.
Commented