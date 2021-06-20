FLORENCE — “Gerry” Stanfield, age 77, passed away June 11, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer. Born March 21, 1944, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Wallace Gerald Sr and Mary Grace Johnson Stanfield, he was raised in Florence, Alabama. He graduated in 1962, from Columbia Military Academy, Tennessee. He attended Florence State College (now U of North Alabama) and Auburn University. On May 14, 1965, he married Sandra Linville, and they were married 56 years.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1966, and served 23 years, retiring in 1989, as Chief Master Sergeant in the munitions field. Children Wallace G III (Trey) and Jeffrey L. Stanfield were born as the family moved across the country. The family lived in Denver, CO, Lompoc, CA, Albuquerque, NM, Adana, Turkey (Incirlik AB), Bossier City, LA, and Goldsboro, NC. Gerry had remote assignments to Kwang-Ju AB, Korea, Tuy Hoa AB, Vietnam, Ching Chuan Kang (CCK) AB, Taiwan, and Suwon AB, Korea. He was a graduate of the Senior NCO Academy and earned numerous awards during his service. During these moves, he attended numerous colleges, graduating in 1977, from Louisiana Tech with a degree In Professional Aviation. He held a commercial pilot license with single, multi-engine and instrument ratings.
After retirement, he and Sandra moved to Lakeland, FL in 1990, where he worked with his brother-in-law at Leonard’s (Reid) Ornamental Mixes. He retired from Custom Blends Inc. in 2008. He was a longtime member of Lakeland Rifle and Pistol Club and enjoyed shooting, reloading and all things related. He and Sandra enjoyed traveling across the country, taking numerous long weekend excursions as well as exploring various parts of the country. He was a member of Lake Gibson Church of Christ since his move to Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Melissa Reid. He is survived by his wife, Sandra and son, Trey of Lakeland; son, Jeff of Florence, AL; grandsons, Branden of Charlotte, NC, Connor of Florence, and Tanner of Sheffield, AL. Great-grandson, Bentley Zayn joined “all the boys” in February. Brother Clyde (Kathleen) and brothers-in law, Leonard Reid and Jim Linville (Linda) remain, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice, Lake Gibson Church of Christ, 4601 N Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland 33809 or ElderPoint Services, 332 W Highland Dr., Lakeland 33813, a nonprofit that provides wheelchair transportation that made this past year so much easier. Special thanks to his caregivers, Burnett Collins and Magalie Pierre, who he loved to banter and bicker with. Service will be Saturday, June 26th in Florence, AL. Visitation at Williams Funeral Home will be 12 - 1:30 P.M. with the service at 1:30 P.M. and burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
