FLORENCE — Wallace Leon Hargett, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Florence Nursing & Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hargett; son, Ricky Leon and wife, Wanda of Belgreen; and daughter, Rhonda Oliver and husband, Larry of Russellville. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brandi Moore (Mitch), Abby Madden (Craig), Chad Oliver (Jerri Ann), Chase Oliver (Hannah); nine great-grandchildren, Drew Wills, Karlie and Kara Moore, Riley Hargett, Shiloh, Heidi and Cooper Madden, Saxton Oliver and Raylee Oliver; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ava Claire Wills; sister, Faye Green, Georgia; brother, Jimmy (Cotton) Hargett, Hartselle; many nieces and nephews, relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Learly Hargett; grandson, Eric Hargett; brothers, Grady, Athel, Johnny and Billy Hargett, and sisters, Vivian Taylor and Lillian Thorn.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. today, July 21, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. James McCullar officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Chase Oliver, Dwain Hargett, Dennis Hargett, Mitch Moore, Craig Madden and Gary Hargett. Honorary pallbearer is special friend, Jack Mitchell.
Leon retired from Reynolds Metals Company and was a member of Operating Engineers, Local 320. He loved farming and was well known for calling square dances.
The family wishes to give thanks to all his caregivers for their special care.
