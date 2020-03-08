CHEROKEE — Wallace Randolph Fann I (Randy), 70 of Cherokee, Alabama died Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He served honorably as a veteran in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he moved to Cherokee in 2008, he stated that every day was just another day in paradise.
Wallace was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Gilliam (Albert) Oaks, and father, Wallace Russell Fann.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Rene Chesteen Thompson Fann; daughter, Amberly Fann (Judson) Wofford; son, Wallace Randolph “Chip” Fann II (Roberta); brothers, Steve (Sue) Oaks, Garry (Sherry) Oaks, Levi (Pam) Fann; grandsons, Austin (Nikki) Crosslin, Chase Crosslin; great grandson, Cason Crosslin; and special step mother, Mary Florence Oaks.
Memorial services to be announced later. Saints Funeral Home directing.
