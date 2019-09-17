KILLEN — Walter Allen Wisdom, 79 of Killen, AL passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He attended Rogersville High School and retired from Robbins Tire after 35 years of service.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Gregg officiating. Interment will be in Center Star Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Wisdom and Margarite Cox; brothers, Johnny and Freddie Wisdom; and son-in-law, Richard Nash.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Judy G. Wisdom; daughters, Regina Nash, Tina Wisdom and Linda Wisdom; grandchildren, Matthew Ian Nash, Amber Simms and Summer Perkins (Christopher); sisters, Carolyn Dunn (Ray) and Debbie Holder (Robert).
Pallbearers will be Johnny Earl Wisdom, Caleb Dunn, Bernie Rodgers, Dakota Wisdom, Jeremy Watkins, Spooner Davis, Douglas Wisdom and Danny Wisdom.
