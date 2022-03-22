FLORENCE — Walter Anthony “Dancer” Richey, 63, died March 19, 2022. There are no services planned at this time. He was a member of IBEW 558. Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.