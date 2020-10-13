FLORENCE — Walter Bryan “BB” Ingle III of Florence, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 while residing in California for over 30-plus years. He was surrounded by special friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Geraldine Ruby Ingle of Florence, Alabama in December 2004. Also preceded in death by his nephew, Nicholas Ingle in January 2020.
He was a graduate of Bradshaw High School in 1970. He was also a graduate of the University of North Alabama where he received his BS degree in Education. He was also one of the founding members of the fraternity at UNA call ATO. On his many trips back home to Florence he would attend reunions for ATO with his brothers of ATO. They were very special to him.
BB was a special event promoter while living in Palm Springs, California. Not only was he well known and admired, he was considered the Coachella Valley’s best promoter. He had infamous Halloween and New Year’s Eve parties of epic proportions. BB loved bringing people together. His business was known as “PartywithBB.com.” He also received other awards from the city of Palm Springs, California such as a lifetime achievement award, the honorary Mayor award and the Walk of Fame award.
He is survived by his 97 year old father, Walter Bryan Ingle Jr. of Florence, Alabama. A longtime resident of Florence, he and his wife, Geraldine were longtime members of Northwood United Methodist Church where BB was also a member. He would attend that church on his visits home.
He is also survived by brother, Kip Ingle (wife, Kathy Ingle) who live in Arizona, their two daughters, Kayla Purnell (husband, Kevin) and their three boys, Khloe Jones (husband, Austin) and their three boys.His brother, Jerrell Ingle (wife, Sheryl) of Florence, Alabama, their daughters, Noelle Balentine, (husband, Dylan) and their two children, Natalin Ingle of Florence, Alabama.
