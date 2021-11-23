ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Walter Daniel Ryberg, 92, died November 21, 2021. Visitation wlil be Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. He was retired Military/Post Office.

