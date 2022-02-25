FLORENCE — Walter “Doe-Doe” Thomas Hendrix, Jr., age 51, of Florence, Alabama, passed away February 23, 2022. Visitation will be today, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home and a service will start at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel.
Doe-Doe was preceded in death by his father, Walter Hendrix Sr.; grandmother, Rosie Hendrix; sister, Mary Lindsey.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Lucretia; children, Amber Hendrix- Carroll (Patrick) and Steven Hendrix; mother, Doris Herston Hendrix; siblings, Wendell Muse (Robin) and Thenia Allen; grandchildren, Alicia Skye Carroll.
Doe-Doe enjoyed reading comic books and watching cartoons with Alicia Skye. He loved Auburn football and sports. He also enjoyed fishing and being near the water.
