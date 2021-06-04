Muscle Shoals — Walter Edward “Eddy” Monroe III, age 79, passed away May 30, 2021. The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 5th, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, followed by a Celebration of Life at noon.  He was the husband of Barbara Monroe.  Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

