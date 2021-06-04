MUSCLE SHOALS — Walter Edward “Eddy” Moore III, 79, died May 30, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence followed by a Celebration of Life at noon. He was the husband of Barbara Moore. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

