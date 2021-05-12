RUSSELLVILLE — Walter Eugene “Gene” Cothrum, age 72, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, May 09, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Gene served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a simple man, who was very determined, driven, and hardworking man. He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Moulton. He always saw the positive side of everything, loving to make his family laugh, and even known as an occasional prankster. He had a deep spiritual faith that was such a part of his life. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed by all.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Brother Winford May officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by mother of his son, Jason, Shirley Elizabeth Baker Cothrum; his parents, Lonnie Bruce and Desser (Clark) Cothrum; brothers, Jerry Cothrum, James Cothrum; sister, Doris Wade; and nephew, Joe Cothrum.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Jason Cothrum, Noah Cothrum, Tammy Bethards (husband, Rex); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Wilda Richardson, Edward Cothrum, Paul Cothrum, Phillis Morrow, Bud Cothrum; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Stan Baker, Matt Uptain, Lance Moore, Eddie Cothrum, Andrew Huston, and Greg Smith.
