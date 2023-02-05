KILLEN — Walter Hayes, age 77, of Killen, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Monday, February 6th at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Robert Clark officiating. Burial will be at Shaw Cemetery.

