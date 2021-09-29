FLORENCE — Walter Ingle, Jr., age 98, of Florence, our wonderful “Dad” has entered the gates of Heaven and to know him was to love him. Please join us in celebrating Walter Bryan Ingle Jr. and his life of 98 amazing years. He left this earth on September 24, 2021 to reunite with his family that preceded his death
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow immediately in Greenview Memorial Chapel, with Reverend Scott Coats officiating.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Geraldine Ingle, who he loved very deeply. He was also reunited in heaven with his son, Bryan Ingle III “B.B.”; and his grandson, Nicholas Ingle.
He is survived by his two sons, who made him very proud, Kip Ingle (Kathy) of Gold Canyon, Arizona and Jerrell Ingle (Sheryl) of Florence, Alabama. He also leaves his legacy to be carried on by four grandchildren - whom he adored; Kayla Ingle Purnell (Kevin), Khloe Ingle Jones (Austin), Noelle Ingle Balentine (Dylan) and Natalin Ingle. He found joy in spending time with his nine great-grandchildren.
He was well known as a loyal fan of UNA sporting programs. Walter Ingle graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1950 and he was a member of the first graduating class of the ROTC program. Walter honorably served his country in WWII and was a decorated veteran. He was a retired chemist from TVA and was an active member of Northwood United Methodist Church family for over 50 years.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Balentine, Marty Connor, Kevin Mullins, John VanSandt and Charlie Wright.
He was a man that shared so much joy for life and his faith with others! We are grateful for the wonderful memories he leaves us all.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented