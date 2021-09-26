FLORENCE — Walter Ingle, Jr., 98, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. - noon, at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at noon, with services concluding with entombment at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden - Mausoleum.

