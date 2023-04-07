LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Walter Jackson Russell Jr., 95, died April 5, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you