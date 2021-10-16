TUSCUMBIA — Mr. Walter James Jones, 89, passed Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Graveside service for Mr. Jones will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia AL. The public viewing will be Monday from 1-8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing

