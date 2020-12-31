FLORENCE — Rev. Walter L. Johnson, 58, of Florence, AL, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Johnson was a Pastor of Revival Center COGIC for 18 years, retired Alabama State Trooper, retired National Guard and a Sergeant at St. Florian Police Department.
He was a devoted husband to his wife (Patricia), father (Aaron, Lance and Jasmine), grandfather (Kaitlyn, Aubrey, and Peyton), pastor, and friend.
Graveside service will be 12 p.m. January 2, 2021 at Greenview Memorial, Florence. Public viewing will be today, December 31, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.
Commented