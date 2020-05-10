BARTON — Walter Leonard Woodis, Jr., 83, of Barton passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
There will be a private family graveside service at Barton Cemetery with Shane Swinney officiating.
Walter was a native of Barton and a member of Barton First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and was retired from Ford Motor Company and TVA. “Dad was known for his quick wit, impeccable memory, fishing, and love of Alabama Football. We knew him as a jack of all trades and master of most. He had wonderful gardens that included our favorites… his tomatoes, silver queen and pencil cob corn, cantaloupes, and watermelons. His grilled steaks were unbelievably fantastic and were one of the ways he showed his love.”
Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Diggle Woodis; sister, Joyce W. Armistead; and parents, Walter L. “Doc” and Velma Waldrep Woodis, Sr.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Tubbs (Tony) of Sheffield, Greg Woodis (Julie) of Winchester, TN, and Lynn Henderson (Tom) of Huntsville; grandchildren, Briea James (Jeff), Joshua Tubbs (Misty), Andy Jeter (Grace), Beau Woodis (Margaret), Jordan Austin, Regan Austin, Becca Henderson, Evan Henderson, and Charlie W. Henderson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Barton Cemetery Fund.
“We express special thanks to Tom Henderson for his loving care and keeping dad in his books, movies, and music and to Brookshire Nursing Center and Erin Pugh of Good Samaritan Hospice for her love and care for dad and us.”
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family.
Commented