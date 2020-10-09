FLORENCE — Walter Matthews, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on October 6, 2020. Born in Newburgh, NY, Walter moved to Florence when he was five years old. He attended Coffee High School and Baylor Military School (Chattanooga, TN). Walter went to The University of Alabama and graduated from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA and attended University of Virginia Law School.
Walter returned to Florence to become a successful business owner. He was a married to Julie Haddon Matthews who passed away in 1993. They had one daughter, Carolyn H. Matthews Tate. Over many years Walter has enjoyed being a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Shoals YMCA, Shoals Community Band, The Good Ole Boys, The Elks Club.
Walter was a strategic thinker with a brilliant mind. He could examine and contribute to any subject, from history, to art, the stock market, movies, music and philanthropy. In one word, Walter was a man who “gave.” He gave us his knowledge, his expertise and resources. He was a generous contributor to many local and statewide organizations, often choosing to give without any acknowledgement- “do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.” Walter never desired recognition, his pleasure was knowing that he was helping others. Walter generously supported his church, children’s charities, education opportunities and animal shelters on a state and nationwide level.
Walter was living proof of how a fine a person should exist. He was a leader’s leader to the people in his charge, a loving husband to his wife Julie, a loving father and grandfather to Carolyn and her children, Julie and Russell. He was an amazing friend to so many and he viewed everything with his soul, not with his eyes. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Tate (John); grandchildren, Julie and Russell Lowe.
A private family burial and memorial will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Life hosted at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers are Uhland O. Redd III, William Tipton Johnson, Herbert Carlisle Harris III, Dr. Wyatt Collier Simpson, Aubrey Stinson Miree IV, Charles Wesley Edwards, Jr., Hubert Allen Flowers, Gary Palin Wilkinson, Paul Evertt Jones III, and James Edward Jones.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Walter’s assistant and caregivers, Lisa Albright, Corina Calise, Barbara Letson and Angela with My Brother’s Keeper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence, Lauderdale Animal Shelter or Colbert County Animal Shelter.
