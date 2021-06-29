HAMILTON — Walter McKay, 80, died June 23, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Burleson Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Burleson Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

