FLORENCE — Walter Monroe Freeman, 94, died January 15, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

