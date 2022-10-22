FLORENCE — Walter Glenn Murphy, Jr., 81, died October 19, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Oakland Community Church with a reception to follow at the Murphy home.
He was the husband of Martha Odom Murphy.
