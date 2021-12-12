MUSCLE SHOALS — Walter Raymond Thomas, 77, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Raymond Howard will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He retired from the IBEW Local after 42 years of service. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Walter was a former member of the Shriners. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and greatgranddaughter all of whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Thomas and Herbert Thomas, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Brenda Thomas; sons, John Nick Thomas (Heather) and Rusty Taylor; daughter, Margaret Regina “Marnie” Weaver (Donnie); grandchildren, Garrett Weaver, Eli Tucker, and Chace Taylor; greatgranddaughter, Everlee Taylor; and sister, Mary Lou Tickell.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Howard, John Faber, Chace Taylor, and Garrett Weaver.
Special thanks to Dr. Wade Iams of Vanderbilt Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude in Walters memory.
