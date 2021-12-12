FLORENCE — Walter “Ray” Stockton, 74 of Florence, left this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2021. Ray was born February 22, 1947 in Pickwick, TN but became a resident of Florence, AL from a very young age. Ray was of the Church of Christ faith. He was a member of IBEW Local 558 for 51 years. Ray was a journeyman electrician that graduated 5th in his class and was highly respected from everyone he ever knew. He always looked out for his apprentices and fellow co-workers. Ray enjoyed spending time with the many friends he had laughing and telling his jokes. He always had a joke to tell and a song to sing. His heart was so full of love and joy for everyone. He loved making people smile and always knew how to do it. But most of all Ray’s greatest past time was spending it with his four girls, four grands and four great grands. And also time outside piddling around his house or in his garage.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Wayne Gean officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Bedford and Lizinkia Stockton; 2 infant grands, Daniel and Devon Erwin; sister, Sylvia; nephew, Robby; niece, Heather; mother and father-in-Law, C.D. and Virginia Terry; son-in-Law, Keith Ingram.
Ray is survived by Bobbie Stockton, to whom he was married to for 30 years and they had 4 daughters that was the apple of their daddy’s eye, Dana Stockton, Delisa Erwin, Dawn Ingram Enlow (Rod) and Delanda Cox; 4 greats, Dusty Erwin (Carly), Dillon Erwin, Destiney Ingram and DeKayla Erwin; 4 grands, Carson Erwin, Carson Hagood Erwin, Mason Erwin and Emmett Erwin. He is also survived by extended loving families, brothers and sisters of Local IBEW 558 and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Bailey, Donny Young, Rod Enlow, Zach Stembridge, Lee Walker and Brad Cox. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leilus Walker, Marold Pigg, Sammy Johnson, Ray Morris, Mark Dill, Lucas Biffle and Bobby Erwin.
Ray may not be on earth with us anymore, but he will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten. This is not good bye; this is “see you later.”
The family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thank you to all the medical staff at Helen Keller and Huntsville Hospital.
