PHIL CAMPBELL — Walter “Tater” Daniel Rea, 58, died June 21, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Spruce Pine Cemetery.

