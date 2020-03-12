TUSCUMBIA — Walter Thomas Hankins, 57, died March 6, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cave Spring M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cave Spring Church Cemetery.

