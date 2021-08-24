SHEFFIELD — Walter Turner Davis, 97, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Walter was born March 20, 1924, to William and Willie Lou Davis, in Colbert County, Alabama. He was a kind and gentle soul and loved by all that knew him. Walter leaves behind a large and loving family, consisting of seventy-seven members. He is survived by his loving wife of thirteen years, Betty Malone Davis. He is also survived by Joyce Wallace (Wilburn), Patsy Smith, Marilyn McAnalley Penn (Keith), Regina Minor (Tommy), Annette Isbell (Tim), Doug Davis (Georgia), Pam Roden (Donnie), Debbie Badgett (Johnny), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Margie Davis; sons, Billy, Jessie, Larry, and Steve; granddaughter, Brittney Crowe; great-grandson, Baylor Wallace; two brothers; and nine sisters.
Walter’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
A private graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery with brother Charlie James and Daniel Delaney officiating. The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing be observed.
