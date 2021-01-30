FLORENCE — Walter William “Rusty” Graham, III, 67 years old, of Florence, passed away on January 23, 2021, with his family by his side.
Rusty was born March 23, 1953, in Little Rock, AK, to W. William “Bill” Graham, Jr., and Bobbie Graham. He was a 1971 graduate of Hall High in Little Rock.
Rusty was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. Rusty had a passion for music, which he passed on to his daughter; he loved to cook, and loved his family unconditionally.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Gail Archer.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Graham, and his daughter, Caroline Graham, both of Florence. He is also survived by his brother, Robby Graham (Carol) of Hot Springs, AK; one nephew, and six nieces.
A private celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer.
Spry Funeral Home of Athens is assisting the family.
