WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Walton Charles Tatum, 97, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation sill be Sunday from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. , at Shackelford Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. with burial in North Highland Cemetery. He was the late husband of Mae Edith Holt Tatum.