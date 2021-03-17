FLORENCE — Wanda Ann Lefan Powers, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was 91 years old, born on March 14, 1930 to her parents, Matthew Allen and Rachel Hardwick Lefan in Iron City, TN.
She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ. She worked 23 years at Stylon Tile, Reynolds Alloys and Rogers Department Store. She was loved by all who knew her.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Powers; sisters, Frances Newman and husband, Frank, Aline Hurst and husband, Gilford; daughters-in-law, Cindy and Lori Powers. She is survived by her three sons, Ronnie and friend Nancy of Florence, David Powers of Florence, Kenneth Powers and wife, Elaine of Muscle Shoals; granddaughter, Stephanie Pless and husband, Ken of Muscle Shoals; grandsons, Jeff Powers, wife, April of Florence, Jason and Matt Powers of Muscle Shoals, Wes Smith and wife, Andee of Jefferson, GA; ten great-grandchildren, Katie Ridgeway and husband, Ben of Tuscumbia, Kess Lanier and Collin Pless of Muscle Shoals, Rhett, Celee Beth and Conley Powers, of Florence, Zac and Ellie Jae Powers, Muscle Shoals, Hogan and Watson Smith, Jefferson, GA; niece, Sharon Peters and nephew, Mike Newman.
We were blessed to celebrate her 90th birthday in 2020, the week before covid shut everything down. That was the last time we were able to hug her. We had many visits through the window and were able to eventually visit outside six feet apart. This last year has robbed us of being able to be close to her, laugh with her, and being able to share those special memories. However, we will hold tightly to ALL the many memories we’ve had through the years and have comfort that she is smiling, laughing, and celebrating big. We love you, looking forward to that hug!
Visitation will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel, Loretto, TN for immediate family from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. by Dr. Tom Phillips. Pallbearers will serve as grandsons.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all nurses, doctors, and staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for taking excellent care and loving our mother. Memorials may be made to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
