FLORENCE — Wanda Burks, 81, died May 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Florence City Cemetery.

