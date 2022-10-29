LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Wanda Dean Camron, 82, died October 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ramah Baptist Church with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.

