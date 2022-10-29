LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Wanda Dean Camron, 82, died October 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ramah Baptist Church with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
- 2022 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank
- Week 11: Alabama high school football standings
- Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
- Friday's football roundup: Russellville stunned in regular season finale
- Tuscumbia's Fall Festival stirs excitement
- Knights of Columbus turkey shoots set
Most Read
Articles
- 2 Florence residents involved in fatal crash
- Florence's version of the Ecto-1 back in commission
- Negotiations underway for EV battery facility to locate in the Shoals
- Virtual public meeting today concerning future of Natchez Trace bridge
- 1Table is back and everyone's invited
- UNA president doubles as an instructor each fall semester
- Lauderdale Co. murderer up for parole
- Authorities: Man stabbed dog, went on shooting spree in Lawrence Co.
- Parks Service accepting comments about Natchez Trace bridge project
- Lotus Recovery House offers hope
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Early rebuke for DeSantis’ elections police (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
Commented