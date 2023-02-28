TUSCUMBIA — Wanda Elizabeth James, 71, died February 26, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Little Bear Creek Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow at the church with burial in Byrd Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

