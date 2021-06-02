ROGERSVILLE — Wanda Fay Tucker, 76, died May 31, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Civitan Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.