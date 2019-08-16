FLORENCE — Wanda Faye Aday, age 76, of Florence passed away August 13, 2019. The visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Killen Baptist Church Cemetery. She attended Woodlawn Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will be Billy Grimmett, Jeff Moore, Josh Moody, Darrin Bogus, Keith Bryan and Anthony Ivey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mattie Bryan; son, Charles “Chuck” Aday and brother, Daniel Bryan.Survivors include her son, Ryan Aday; brothers, Johnny Bryan (Patricia) and Ed D. Bryan (June); grandchildren, Jessica Moody, “Josh” and Cherysh Weaver; great-grandchildren, Brayden Thompson, Easton and Haiven Moody; sister-in-law, Linda Bryan; numerous nieces and nephews.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
