RUSSELLVILLE — Wanda Gail Orrick, 67, died August 20, 2021. Visitation was Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

