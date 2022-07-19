MUSCLE SHOALS — Wanda Kay Gasque, 68, of Florence, died Friday, July 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be announced on a later date.
Wanda was retired from TVA where she worked as a secretary and was an administrative assistant at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed weekly trips to Tunica. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gasque and parents, J.G. and Ruby Lard.
Wanda is survived by her children, Tanya Stowe and Kevin Gasque (Beth); brothers, Robert Lard (Judy) and Glen Lard (Susan); grandchildren, Thomson and Allie Gasque, Amanda Hernandez (Luis), Samantha Phillips (Jonathon), and Hannah Stowe; nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
