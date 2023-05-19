F.5.19.23 Wanda Counce.jpeg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Wanda Harris Counce, 79 of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday Morning, May 15, 2023 at the home of Melanie and Matthew Sparks. She was a member of Midway Church of Christ in Trinity, AL.

