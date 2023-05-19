MUSCLE SHOALS — Wanda Harris Counce, 79 of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday Morning, May 15, 2023 at the home of Melanie and Matthew Sparks. She was a member of Midway Church of Christ in Trinity, AL.
Before her retirement, she worked as a store manager for Hibbetts, Sparko, Parisian and was the owner/operator of a video store in Booneville, MS. Wanda never met a stranger and was quick with a greeting and a smile. She spent her time keeping her home, going to yard sales, cooking, participating in church activities, serving her community, loving on her husband and family and spending time with her Grandkids.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Services will immediately follow and will be officiated by Bro. David Scarbrough. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Colbert Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Noel R Counce; one son, Christopher N Counce (Beverly) of Tuscumbia, AL; one daughter, Melanie C Sparks (Matthew) of Olive Branch, MS; two brothers, Donny Harris (Linda) of New Site, MS and Ronny Harris of Burton, MS; and six grandchildren, Victoria Counce, Claudia Counce, Parker Sparks, Seth Sparks, Savannah Sparks, and Naomi Sparks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nigel and Winnie Harris of Burton, MS and her brother, Jimmy Harris of Booneville, MS
Pallbearers will be Matthew Sparks, Parker Sparks, Seth Sparks, Scotty Hatcher, Caleb Hatcher, and Noah Hatcher.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented