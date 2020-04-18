RUSSELLVILLE — Wanda J. Mathheus, 71, of Russellville passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She lived her entire life in Franklin County and was a member of Church of God Russellville.
There will be a private graveside service.
Survivors include her husband, James Mathheus; son, Jeff Mathheus; daughter-in-law, Kelly; two grandchildren, Easton and Owen Mathheus; sister, Doris Fuller; brother, Harlon McKinney; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Bernice McKinney; and sister, Sarah Taylor.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing Home and Hospice of Northwest Alabama.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
