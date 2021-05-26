WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Wanda Jane Riley Langford, 69, died May 23, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. She was the wife of the late James Langford.

