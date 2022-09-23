SHEFFIELD
Wanda Jean Burns McGuyer, 74, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. Visitation will be Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Ed White officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Wanda married Don McGuyer on December 31, 1970. She worked for Paxton Engineering as a draftsman for several years before she and Don took over the family business at O’Guirre Butcher Shop. They worked side by side daily for more than forty years. Wanda was a member of Srygley Church of Christ. She was a devoted Christian who loved her church family dearly. She supported her husband in his ministry for the past forty-eight years and loved teaching Bible study, especially for her grandson, Rece. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She loved family trips to Gatlinburg and the beach. She loved to watch her grandchildren play sports. Wanda was a talented artist, seamstress, and woodcrafter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Burns; brother, James Walter Burns, Jr.; and sisters, Elwanta Emmons, and Roalia Burns.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Donald McGuyer; daughter, Tawanna McGuyer King (Thomas); grandchildren, Riley Rickard, Raegan Rickard, Rece King, Kelsey King, Molly King, and Ian King; sisters-in-law, Betty Hines and Barbara Kimbrell; special nieces and nephews, LaWanda Lowery (Greg), Laura Stanley, Sarah Isbell (Kevin), Gracie Lowery, Brigette Hines, Shawn Hines, and Cindy Denton; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Keith Jones, Robert Martin, Chris Bennett, Riley Rickard, Rece King, Glen Rickard, Kevin Isbell, and Greg Lowery.
