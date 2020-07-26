Meridian Township, MI — Wanda Jean Farris (nee Balzer) passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 90, after a long battle with dementia. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, and mother and stepfather, Mildred and Oliver Angell. Jean was born March 9, 1930, was raised in Lansing, Michigan and graduated from Eastern High School. She met her future husband, Cecil, while working at the Lansing Dairy and together they raised four children.
Jean was a stay-at-home mom for many years and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking. She loved participating as a classroom aide and excelled at selling women’s sportswear at Green’s in Frandor until she retired. She was an avid Tigers fan and tried never to miss turning on a game. She was a devoted and hard-working mother and wife who was loved by all who knew her.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, in 2006 after 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her four children: Linda Thomas of Lewisburg Tennessee, Gina Farris of Orlando Florida, Mary (Bob) Gault of Haslett and Bart Farris of Lansing, Michigan; two grandchildren, Matthew Thomas of Lewisburg Tennessee and Lisa Twenter of East Lansing, Michigan; and her beloved Ragdoll cat, Gigi.
The visitation will be Tuesday, July 28th from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, in Cherokee. Her service will follow at 12:30 p.m., graveside, at Margerum Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association will be appreciated.
The family wishes to thank the kind and loving staff at Brookdale Meridian Memory Care, and Hospice of Lansing.
Please leave online condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
