PHIL CAMPBELL — Wanda Jean Patterson, 63, died October 10, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Spruce Pine Cemetery.

