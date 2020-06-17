FLORENCE — Wanda Kay “Katie” Clemmons, 75, of Florence passed away June 15, 2020 at her residence. She was a graduate of Rogers High School and a dental hygienist with 40 years of service.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tommy Ruple officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Clemmons was preceded in death by her father, Homer James Ginn.
She is survived by her significant other, Dewey Smith; mother, Bernice Ginn; son, Jodie Lisby (Monica); brothers, Dennis Ginn (Teresa) and Bobby Miller; sister, Joy Runyan; grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ansley Lisby, Hunter and Zak McBrayer; and several nieces and nephews.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented