FLORENCE
Wanda Kaye Wesson, 71, of Florence, passed away June 29, 2022. She was a member of Piney Grove.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dennis Harvey officiating.
Mrs. Wesson was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Christine Rich Patterson; and brothers, David and Randall Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wesson; son, Scotty Wesson; sister-in-law, Eva Patterson; and grandchildren, Jacelyn and Jayden Anthony, and Jack and Amelia Phillips.
Active pallbearers will be: Zack Cooper, Josh Cooper, Jeremiah Wesson, Bobby Dial, John Montgomery, and Jonny Dotson.
David Dewayne Wesson, Tim Wesson, Shannon Patterson, Kevin Ashley, Scott Puckett, and Trenton Anthony will serve as honorary pallbearers.
