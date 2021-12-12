FIVE POINTS — Wanda Lee Boston King, age 85 of Five Points, TN passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a clerk at the county clerk office, and a member of Ramah Baptist Church. A member of Five Points Home Demonstration Club, enjoyed Kentucky Basketball, blue grass music, and buck dancing. Wanda will be missed by Puddin, her beloved furry companion who laid by her side until her very last day. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Mark Nelson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her son, Aaron King, Five Points, TN; daughters, Amanda Davis (Jeff) Five Points, TN and Benita Gibson (David Seablom), Murfreesboro, TN, and Regina Lindsey (Alan) Springhill, TN; brothers, Haylen Boston Lawrenceburg, TN, Jerry Boston Waynesboro, TN, Terry Boston Loretto, TN, and Rocky Boston, Lawrenceburg, TN; sisters, Judy Fowler Five Points, TN, Dewana Jacobs, Lawrenceburg, TN, and Vickie Crouch, Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren .
Preceded in death by her husband, Alton King; parents, Dewey Lee and Jewell Ridgeway Boston; brother, Bradford Boston; sister, Wilda Gillespie; son in law, Gary Gibson; and daughter in law, Dawn King.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Glass, Austin King, Micah King, Caleb Lindsey, Evan Lindsey, and Zachery Ferguson
Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the loving caregiver Stephanie Littrell.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
