SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Wanda Konig, 65, died October 5, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Summertown Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 6:30 at the church with Neal Funeral home directing.

