GREENHILL
Wanda Lee Goins Richardson, age 84 of Greenhill, AL passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Louisville, KY, an inside sales representative for Reynolds Metals Company, a Methodist and attended Faith Church in Florence.
Graveside service was held at Greenhill Cemetery on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Jimmy Goins officiating and Loretto Memorial Chapel directing.
Survivors are husband, Robert A. “Billy” Richardson, Greenhill; daughters, Becky Hensley, Greenhill and Jill Barnett, Greenhill; brothers, Jimmy Goins, Greenhill and Ronnie Goins, Greenhill; and four grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Myrtle Lawrence Goins; brother, Larry Joe Goins; sisters, Faith Nesbitt and Sandra Dickerson.
