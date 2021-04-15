KILLEN — Wanda Lou Greene, 82, died April 13, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Killen Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Fuller’s Chapel Cemetery. She was retired from Martin’s Family Clothing Store. Lorretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

